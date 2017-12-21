ZEMA approves investment projects worth 12 billion USD in 2017

The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) says it has from January to date approved investment projects worth over 12 billion United States dollars.

And ZEMA approved 61 investment projects in November worth over US$223 million.

ZEMA acting corporate affairs manager Alexander Museshyo has told Q-News that the Environmental Assessments Committee at its 16th ordinary meeting held on 30th November, 2017, considered a total of sixty three (63) Environmental Impact Assessment reports from various developers covering all sectors of development across the country.

Mr Museshyo says out of the 63 projects considered, sixty one (61) projects were approved and two (2) were deferred pending submission of additional information from affected developers.

He states that the assessments and approvals of projects are in accordance with the provisions of the Environmental Management Act No. 12 of 2011 and the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Regulations, Statutory Instrument No. 28 of 1997.