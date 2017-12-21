Zambia receives 25 support ambulances from Swedish Govt

The Swedish Government through Swedish International Development Cooperation (SIDA) has donated 25 basic support ambulances worthy thirteen million,one hundred and twenty five thousand kwacha (K13, 125, 000) to the Zambia government.

The ambulances will be used for maternal health, new born child health, adolescent health and nutrition.

Speaking he received the ambulances, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said the donation will go a long way in reducing maternal deaths in Eastern and Southern Provinces where they will be deployed.

Dr. Chitalu says the government, through its strategic plan, is aiming at reducing the rate of maternal deaths in the country, and that the donation of the ambulances will supplement government’s efforts in reducing the rates.

He says he is particularly happy that some of the vehicles will be used in Eastern Province where the country recorded the highest number of maternal deaths.

And speaking he handed over ambulances, Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Henrik Cederin says the ambulances which cost K525, 000 each will be used to save lives in hard reached areas in Southern and Eastern provinces.

Mr. Cederin says lack of transport results in pregnant women dying because they cannot reach the health centers on time.