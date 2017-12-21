The ministry of tourism has performed fairly well in 2017-Banda

Charles Banda

Tourism and Arts Minister Charles Banda says his Ministry has performed according to expectation in 2017, and could do even better in 2018.

Speaking at a function dubbed Meet the Minister and Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Arts Staff in Lusaka, the Minister said the prowess of the Ministry is undoubted especially that the 2018 budget is in favour of the Ministry.

Mr Banda said he has a lot of confidence in that directors and members of staff because they have shown that they know that each one has a role to play.

The Minister said it was not for him as Minister to drive the agenda alone, but that just like the human body, all parts should have a role to play.

He has hailed the support that the Ministry is receiving from the President Edgar Lungu which he says is enough encouragement for all departments of the Ministry to achieve their objectives.

And Permanent Secretary Dr. Liya Mutale has thanked the staff for working tirelessly and going an extra mile to make things happen in the Ministry.

Dr. Mutale said whatever has been achieved in 2017 was the success for everyone and not for an individual.

Meanwhile Director-Tourism Reuben Zulu has described the Tourism Levy and Tourism Development Fund as successes.

Mr Zulu said so far, K9.2 million has been collected in nine months against the set target of K 11million .

During the same event, deserving staff were awarded .