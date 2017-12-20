ZRA denies auctioning impounded vehicles

The Zambia Revenue Authority has dismissed the advert circulating on social media suggesting that it’s auctioning impounded vehicles and electronic gadgets.

ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda has since advised the general public to ignore the fake advert circulating and report any person involved to the security wings.

Mr. Sikalinda explains that when ZRA is auctioning goods, it engages a professional auctioneer who advertises the auction sale in the electronic media.

He says the people behind the fake social media advert are bent on swindling unsuspecting members of the public.

Mr Sikalinda says the Authority has engaged the security wings to trace the criminals that have been circulating such posts with the intention of swindling unsuspecting people.