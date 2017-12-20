ZED urges political parties to work together in 2018

Zambians for Empowerment and Development (ZED) Spokesperson Wesley Miyanda has called on politicians in the country to have open hearts and be ready to tap into the good ideas of one another to push the national development agenda forward next year.

Mr. Miyanda says the country’s development could not be left to an individual or a single political party, thus the need for all political leaders to work together.

He says it is important that politicians learn to work together in 2018 in solving the economic challenges affecting the poor majority Zambians.

Mr. Miyanda states that some politicians are politicizing the challenges facing the country to achieve political mileage rather than solve the problem.