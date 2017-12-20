Work with small scale farmers,ZNFU tells agro processors

The Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has encouraged agro processing companies to work with small scale farmers.

ZNFU president Jervis Zimba says small scale farmers have had so much to produce other than the maize commodity, but lack market for their produce.

He says those in agro processing should embrace small scale farmers so that their excess produce, especially perishable commodities such as vegetables do not go to waste.

Mr Zimba notes that agro processors have focused so much on large scale farmers while neglecting small scale farmers.