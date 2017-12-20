Unprincipled politicians worry Dr Ng’oma

Political Scientist Dr. Alex Ng’oma has expressed concern that some politicians in the country lack principles in their practice of politics.

Dr. Ng’oma says the current trend of politics of agreeing or disagreeing to anything is not helping the nation in anyway.

He has also noted that some politicians tend to change their political positions simply to suit their current political parties.

Dr. Ng’oma is advising politicians to speak the mind of the people and not on partisan interest.

He says the case in point is where Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili is calling for the disbanding of the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development which he defended when he served as Chief Government Spokesperson.

Dr. Ng’oma tells Q-news in a telephone interview that this kind of politics of lacking principles should be avoided if Zambia is to move forward.