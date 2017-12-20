Police IG commended for heeding to public outcry

Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD), Executive Director Lewis Mwape has commended Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja for responding to public demands on the appointment of Chinese nationals as Police reservists.

Mr. Mwape says leaders must emulate the Police Inspector General and the entire command for easily swallowing their pride and demonstrate humility and respect for the Zambian people.

He says the move by the Police command to rescind the decision to appoint the eight Chinese nationals as Police reserve officers is an act of good leadership which those in Government must emulate and learn from.

Mr. Mwape has since commended Mr. Kanganja and the entire Police command for demonstrating the highest level of humility.