Poland judiciary reforms: EU takes disciplinary measures

The EU has launched unprecedented disciplinary measures against Poland, saying its planned judicial reforms threaten the rule of law.

It said 13 new laws have allowed the government to “interfere significantly” in the judiciary.

Poland has been given three months to address the concerns.

But the Polish conservative government said the decision was “political”. It has said the reforms are needed to curb inefficiency and corruption.

Thousands of people across the country have held protests against the planned reforms.

The disciplinary measures, called Article 7, could lead to the suspension of Poland’s voting rights at EU summits, but Hungary has said it would block such a move, that requires the approval of all member states.

The Commission’s deputy head, First Vice-President Frans Timmermans, who has conducted talks with the Polish government led by the Law and Justice Party, said there was “no other option” as the “entire structure was affected”.

“After two years of trying for dialogue, of course we are frustrated that we haven’t achieved what we want to, so now we’re encouraging the council and Parliament to support us,” he said.

On Twitter, Mr Morawiecki said the reform was deeply needed, but added that the dialogue with the Commission needed to be “both open and honest”.

The situation poses a potential diplomatic headache for British Prime Minister Theresa May who is due to meet her relatively new Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki at a summit in Warsaw on Thursday.

Mr Morawiecki has said that the EU has taken a one-sided view and that his country is entitled to carry out reforms.

BBC