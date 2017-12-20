Multichoice donates to UTH

Multichoice Zambia Managing Director Ngoza Matakala has bemoaned the high levels of malnutrition in infants in the country.

Mrs. Matakala says there is need to start sensitizing mothers on how they can keep their families well-nourished.

Speaking when she addressed mothers at Kalingalinga clinic , Mrs. Matakala believes that informed citizens will make quality decisions for their nutrition to avoid ailments that come out of deficiencies.

She says it is for this reason that Multichoice launched the Nutrition Information outreach programme to sensitize the public especially mothers on how they can keep their families healthy with good nutrition.

Meanwhile Multichoice Zambia has donated assorted items worthy 50, 000 kwacha to the Children’s hospital at the UTH.

Mrs. Matakala says Multichoice will continue to supplement government’s efforts in helping address the challenges that children’s wards are facing.

And UTH Children’s Hospital Chief Nursing Officer, Victoria Nthala has thanked Multichoice Zambia for the gesture, and called on other stakeholders to emulate the gesture by helping address the challenges facing the hospital.