Mexico bus crash: Tourists killed in Quintana Roo state

A bus carrying tourists from a cruise ship has overturned in south-eastern Mexico, killing at least 12 people, officials say.

Another 18 people were injured in the crash between Mahahual and Cafetal in Quintana Roo state.

The bus was taking 31 people, who were on a Royal Caribbean cruise, to the ancient Mayan ruin at Chaccobén.

Those on board were nationals of the US, Italy, Sweden and Brazil, a bus company statement said.

A local driver and tour guides were also said to be on the trip.

The injured were taken to four hospitals and five people were discharged, the Costa Maya company said.

Royal Caribbean said it had 27 guests on the bus and described the crash as “heartbreaking”.

“Our hearts go out to all those involved. We are doing all we can to care for our guests, including assisting with medical care and transportation,” it said on Twitter.

The Quintana Roo state government said the 12 dead included at least one child, but did not give details.

Bus crashes are common in Mexico where people often travel along dangerous routes at night – but an accident involving the deaths of so many tourists in broad daylight is rare, the BBC Mexico correspondent Will Grant says.

It is not known what caused the crash. Photographs from the scene showed the vehicle on its side with dazed survivors sitting nearby.

BBC