Kevin Hart To Star As A Hitman In New Action-Comedy “On The Run”

(AllHipHop News) Kevin Hart has signed on to star as a hitman in action-comedy “On The Run.”
The actor and comedian will play an assassin in Universal Pictures upcoming flick, and will also produce under his Hartbeat production company, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
With a script from “Everybody Hates Chris” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” writer Aeysha Carr, the plot is slated to follow Hart’s character as he faces a dilemma when his target turns about to be someone very unexpected.
“Girls Trip” producer Will Packer and Universal’s Kristen Lowe will also oversee production.
Packer and Hart have a long-running partnership, having previously teamed on the “Ride Along” and “Think Like a Man” franchises as well as the upcoming “Night School.”
Hart can next be seen on the big screen in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” alongside Dwayne Johnson and Nick Jonas, with the action-adventure movie due to hit theaters from December 20.