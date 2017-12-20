Kanganja must be fired – Tayali

Economic and Equity Party (EEP) president Chilufya Tayali says Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja’s u-turn on the commissioning of Chinese police reserves vindicates his calls for him to resign or be fired in national interest.

Mr. Tayali says the country is at high security risk because of Mr. Kanganja.

He says Mr. Kanganja should have taken note of security concerns before commissioning the foreigners in the police service to fill high positions.

Mr Tayali says even though the move could have been constitutional, it was a security hazard to the country because the nationals in question could have been criminals where they came.