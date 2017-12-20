Fall Army worms in Siavonga!

Isolated cases of army worms have broken out in Siavonga district where maize crops have since been destroyed.

Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama has confirmed to Q-news that two places namely Namomba in Chief Chipepo’s chiefdom and Kadambwe in Chief Sikoongo’s chiefdom have been affected.

Mr. Kanyama says agriculture officers have already moved in to spray the affected fields.

He has since called on farmers to report suspected outbreaks of fall army worm infestation so that crops are destroyed.

Mr. Kanyama has assured farmers in the district that government will curb the spread of the army worms that have invaded some areas.