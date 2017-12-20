Eighth peaceful protest against fire engines successful

Protesters against the procurement of the 42 fire tenders have staged their eighth peaceful protest of the 42 planned protests in Lusaka.

The protesters, who started marching from Levy Junction to the Ministry of Local Government, want the government to thoroughly investigate the procurement of the infamous fire trucks procured at a total cost of US$42 million.

Protest leader Sean Tembo, who is also Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President, says the protestors will never give up in their quest to have the people behind the wastage on the fire engines brought to book.

Mr Tembo says it is comforting that the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has reopened the investigation to establish whether the fire trucks meet the specification contained in the tender documents.