Chief Mumena accuse govt of taking development to PF strongholds

Chief Mumena of the Kaonde people in North western province has observed that the inexperience of some Member of Parliament has created lapses in the country’s development agenda.

Chief Mumena notes that most of the members of parliament and ministers are first timers and do not have the experience of running their offices.

He tells Q-News that most of them are just practicing what he has described as ‘job on training. ‘

The tradition leader says the fact that these people have been left to experiment in offices has created many lapses in the country’s developmental agenda.

Meanwhile Chief Mumena has accused the Patriotic Front government of taking massive development to provinces which voted for them.

He says government should not segregate when it comes to development, but should ensure there is equitable distribution of resources regardless who voted for them.