The Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has described the year 2017 as a year full of lessons.

FODEP Executive Director Mweenge Chimfwembe says the ugliest thing Zambians witnessed was the incarceration of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Chimfwembe says this is because politicians in the country broke away from the tradition of dialogue and tolerance.

He has told Q-News that there is need for politicians to maintain the tradition of dialogue.

Mr. Chimfwembe has since commended President Edgar Lungu and UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema for allowing the dialogue process to begin to take shape.