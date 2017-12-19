ZPPA targets use of e-GP system in all institutions

Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) Director General Danies Chisenda says the authority has targeted to have all government institutions use the electronic government procurement system (e-GP) by 2022.

Mr. Chisenda has told Q-news that the institution has recorded positive results in terms of transparency in the procurement processes where the e-government procurement system is being piloted.

He says the system is being piloted in 11 public institutions among them the ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Works and Supply and Ministry of Health.

He adds that the e-government procurement system is also being piloted in the Muchinga Province administration, the Workers Compensation Fund Control Board and Ndola City Council.

Mr. Chisenda has explained that the new system allows many Zambians to participate in public procurement and reduce on corruption in the tender processes.

He states that since the system was introduced in 2016, no case of abuse of resources in the procurement processes has been reported in the places where the system is being piloted.