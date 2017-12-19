Rick Ross Blasts Birdman Over Reports He Could Lose Miami Mansion

(AllHipHop News) Rick Ross started his 2017 by calling out Bryan “Birdman” Williams on the Rather You Than Me song “Idols Become Rivals.” The MMG boss is ending 2017 by blasting the Cash Money Records head for reportedly defaulting on a $12 million loan to finance his Miami mansion.
Rozay took to social media to comment on Birdman’s alleged financial troubles. The Shade Room captured Ross’ Snapchat posts where he responds to an article published by AllHipHop.
“You ain’t had no money in six, seven years. You should’ve came and borrowed some from Rozay,” said Ross. “Now you wanna f-ck that old lady life up too. You’re probably borrowing some money from her.”
Many social media users assumed Ross was referring to Toni Braxton with the “old lady” comment. Rumors have circulated that Braxton and Birdman eloped earlier this year.
Ross also added, “I might go buy that f-cking house on the water just to keep my boat at it. I ain’t gonna stay there, that sh-t too small.”
The “Idols Become Rivals” track included Ross calling out Birdman for supposedly not paying Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and other artists connected to the New Orleans native’s label. Wayne later showed love to Rozay for standing with him during his legal fight with Birdman and CMR.