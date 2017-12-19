Police IG u-turns on Chinese Police reserves after public outcry

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has rescinded the appointment of eight Chinese nationals as Police Reserve Officers following a public outcry.

Yesterday, Mr. Kanganja commissioned 8 Chinese nationals as Police Reserve officers at a ceremony that took place at Zambia-Chinese Association offices in Lusaka.

In a statement, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the decision to rescind the appointments was made after wide consultations following a public outcry.

Ms Katongo has however, emphasized that the appointments were done within the provisions of the Zambia Police Reserve Act, Chapter 117 of the Laws of Zambia.

The appointments of Chinese police reserve officers sparked a social media debate with many people opposing the decision by the Police command.