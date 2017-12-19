Infinix Zero 5 launched

Ministry of Transport and Communications Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu has advised the business community against flooding the Zambian market with pirated electronic gadgets due to their health impact on the consumers.

Speaking at the official launch of the Infinix Zero 5 Mobile Phone in Lusaka, Mr Lungu says pirated gadgets have dangerous radiation that can have a negative impact on the people, thus the need not to allow them on the market.

He has also observed the need for the business community to supplement government’s efforts in terms of serving the un-served communities with ICT services.

Mr Lungu says government is installing about 1, 009 communication towers across the country under phase two which will result in 90 percent population coverage of ICT services.

And speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the launch, Infinix Zambia Country Manager Jason Tang says the company is pleased that Zambians have embraced the Infinix brand despite the brand being on the market for less than a year.