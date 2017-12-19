Chipimo counsels fellow politicians

National Restoration party President Elias Chipimo Elias Chipimo says there is need for opposition political parties to focus on why they are on the political scene.

Mr Chipimo has since advised political parties against forging alliances for the sake of political expediency, and against the common good of the people.

He says as much as alliances are welcome, there is need for political actors to demonstrate democratic credentials for the good of the people.

Mr Chipimo has since encouraged those who have formed new political parties to find ways of co-existing and working together with other political parties including NAREP for the common good of the people.