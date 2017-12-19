Cabinet approves setting up of national airline

Cabinet has approved the reestablishment of a national airline.

Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba has since disclosed that US$30 million will be invested in setting up the airline.

He says government is reestablishing the national airline working in collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines as a strategic partner.

Mr Mushimba says the Zambian government will be the majority owner of the airline which will be Zambian operated.

He says the idea behind bringing on board a strategic partner is to share the risks and make sure the treasury is not burdened.

Mr Mushimba says what remains is to finish all the agreements, the needed permits,the appointment of the board, which will then appoint management staff.

Mr Mushimba states that the airline will initially focus on domestic and regional routes before exploring international routes.