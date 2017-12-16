ZCID guides political players

The Zambia Center for Inter Party Dialogue (ZCID) has called for tolerance amongst political players and avoid any form of confrontation.

ZCID Executive Director Monica Kanjimana has told QTV News that attacks on each other by political players should not be tolerated.

Ms Kanjimana says Zambia was founded on democracy and therefore, all political players must always remember that and see to it that they help in the promotion of democracy.

She says her organization is at pain to learn that some NDC officials were attacked at 5FM Radio saying such acts should be discouraged by the party leadership.