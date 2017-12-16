NAREP calls for an end to ‘barbaric politics’

The opposition National Restoration Party (NAREP) has called for an end to what it has termed as ‘barbaric politics’.

NAREP Spokesperson Bwalya Nondo tells QTV News that it is unfortunate that the Zambian politics has now been marred with barbaric acts by some political players.

He says there is need to practice politics of civility.

Mr. Nondo says what happened at 5fm Radio where some National Democratic Congress (NDC) officials were attacked by suspected PF cadres is worrying as such acts are a threat to political democracy.

The NAREP Spokesperson has since demanded for an apology from the ruling PF for such a barbaric act.