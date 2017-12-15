Rwandese national stubs wife, attempts committing suicide

A Rwandese national living in Lusaka’s Makeni Villa last night attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself with a sharp instrument after he stabbed his wife with a knife.

This was after a marital dispute.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo tells QTV News in a statement that the police received a report of unlawful wounding around 23hrs in which a woman identified as Kangake Makubata aged 30yrs of Makeni villa was stabbed using a knife by her husband Thomas Muleze aged 45yrs.

Ms Katongo says the woman sustained two deep cuts on the scalp and left shoulder.

She however states that her condition has been described as stable.

Ms Katongo explains that after, the incidence, her husband attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself with unknown sharp instrument and he sustained deep cuts on the left tummy and neck.

The Police Spokesperson furthermore explains that the man had locked himself in a house which had no window.

She adds that access was only attained by breaking the door and removing the metal bar and that his condition is unstable.

Ms Katongo discloses that both are being treated at Kanyama First Level Hospital.

She says they are both Rwandese nationals.