Delayed activation of e-voucher cards worries Millers

Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) Chairman Andrew Chintala has expressed concern at the delay in the activation of Electronic Voucher during the 2017-2018 farming season.

Mr. Chintala has however proposed that Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya should consider engaging the agro dealers for the farming input and find out what could be the problem considering that the agriculture minister announced that government has released the money

He has told Q-news that there is need to ensure that the all the challenges holding the distribution of inputs are addressed without any further delay.

Mr. Chintala says failure to which the country risks to compromising in terms of the 2017/2018 crop season thus the need to give it the seriousness it deserves.

On 24th November Agriculture Minister told parliament that government has released 1 billion kwacha out of 1.7 billion kwacha for the activation of about 600, 000 E-voucher cards under the farmer input support programme.