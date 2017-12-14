Suspected PF cadres attack NDC officials at 5fm

Suspected Patriotic Front cadres today attacked newly formed National Democratic Congress officials at 5fm radio in Lusaka where they were scheduled to appear on a live program.

And NDC Spokesman Erick Chanda fired shots into the air to disperse a horde of cadres that stormed 5FM.

5FM was scheduled to feature NDC Consultant and PF Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili on the Burning Issue radio programme but informed filtered through that PF cadres planned to disrupt the radio programme.

NDC then decided to send its party Secretary General Mwenya Musenge and Mr. Chanda and only managed to get Mr. Kambwili on the phone for a few minutes into the programme.

As the programme was on air, a group of suspected PF cadres stormed the premises and started smashing cars and deflating the tires belong to the NDC officials.

5 FM was forced to discontinue the programme and Mr. Chanda ended up firing shots in the air to scare away the PF cadres.

Meanwhile, the Media Institute of Southern African (MISA) Zambia has condemned in the strongest terms, the action by alleged Patriotic Front Cadres in Lusaka Province for blocking Dr. Chishimba Kambwili from featuring on 5FM radio programme.

MISA Zambia Chairperson Hellen Mwale tells QTV News in a statement that as an institution that stands for media freedom and freedom of expression, they strongly condemn the attack on 5FM radio station and NDC Party Secretary General Mwenya Musenge.

She says it is unfortunate that the said cadres blocked Dr. Kambwili and attacked Mr. Musenge who was there to merely trail the discussion.

The MISA Zambia Chairperson has since demanded that the culprits who disrupted the programme at 5FM Radio be arrested and brought to book like it happened to Chris Chalwe.

Meanwhile, the ruling PF has distanced the Party from the reported incident at 5fm radio.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda in a statement says the confrontation that happened at 5 FM where NDC Secretary General Hon Mwenya Musenge’s vehicle was damaged by unknown people has made sad reading for all who believe in the freedom of expression and deepening of the country’s democracy.

He has since called on the Zambia Police to consider the matter with the urgency it deserves.