PRISCA hails govt for adopting the Criminalization of Torture Bill

The Prisons Care and Counseling Association (PRISCA) has hailed the government for adopting the Criminalization of Torture in Zambia Bill.

During the Cabinet meeting held on 4th December, 2017, government adopted the Criminalization of Torture in Zambia Bill.

PRISCA Executive Director Godfrey Malembeka has told QTV News via telephone that this will no doubt help in the promotion of human rights for suspects.

He says his organisation is celebrating this bold step by government.

Mr. Malembeka says most suspects are tortured by authorities just to extract information from them, against human rights.

He says the association is in receipt of terrible pictures of suspects being tortured by the police in order to get information from them.

Speaking in a separate interview, Human Rights Lawyer Moono Mapani says the decision by government is welcome as it will speak well with some of the international conventions on human rights that Zambia is a signatory to.

Mr. Mapani says he only hopes that when the bill is enacted into law, the authorities will respect the law and stop the torture of suspects.