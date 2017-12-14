Parley approves K71.6 billion 2018 national budget

Parliament has unanimously approved the K71.6 billion 2018 national budget.

Winding up debate on the budget bill, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said his ministry will ensure that revenues are collected to the budgeted levels and timely distributed to the ministries,provinces and spending agencies so that the programmes approved by the house are implemented.

He however, stated that this is not the end in itself,stressing that greater effort must be made in ensuring that the ministries,provinces and spending agencies utilize the monies given to them in an appropriate manner.

Mr Mutati says his ministry will also continue to implement structural changes that are announced to ensure the proper management and accountability of public resources by ministries, provinces and spending agencies.

He also reminded Members of Parliament that they have a pivotal role to play in overseeing implementation of the programmes contained in the 2018 budget.

Mr Mutati has further challenged other stakeholders to take a keen interest in public service delivery.

PARLIAMENT HAS SINCE ADJOURNED SINE DIE Following the approval of the 2018 budget