Nursing Council welcome the removal Solwezi General Hospital Management

The General Nursing Council of Zambia has welcomed the removal of the entire management team at Solwezi General Hospital due to poor administration and negligence of patient care.

Council Manager Regulation and Compliance, Tom Yungana says the decision taken by Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya is designed to protect the public and ensure efficiency and effectiveness of the hospital operation.

Mr. Yungana says the Council will soon move in to check on the standards existing at Solwezi General Hospital with a view of helping the hospital provide the best care as expected by the public.

Mr Yungana has since advised Hospital managements in the country to ensure they improve service delivery to the public.