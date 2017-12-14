NDC wants Higher Education Minister sacked

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded for the immediate sacking of Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo for alleged gross incompetence.

NDC Spokesperson Eric Chanda says President Edgar Lungu should not hesitate to fire Professor Luo saying it is very clear that she has lamentably failed to manage the higher education sector.

Mr. Chanda says Professor Luo is destroying the reputation, standards and quality of higher education in the country.

He says the only thing the Higher Education Minister knows is dissolving students’ unions, rather than addressing the root cause of the problem.