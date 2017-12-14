Govt urged to commercialize FRA

Consumer Unit and Trust Society (CUTS) International has noted the need to commercialize the Food Reserve Agency so that it becomes a profit making institution to cover its own costs.

CUTS center Coordinator Chenai Makumba says the agency should undertake dual functions of ensuring there is price stabilization in the maize market as its social mandate, and making profit on the other end.

She says this is because the agency has in the recent past faced a number of challenges such as unsustainable subsidies and the high cost of operations.

And Ms. Makumba says there is need to come up specific measures that will ensure agriculture becomes a key driver of the country’s economy.