Govt urged to financially support parastatal companies

Former Transport and Communications Minister William Harrington says there is need for the government to come up with a clear policy of financing parastatal companies particularly Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ).

Mr. Harington tells QTV News that the NCZ is experiencing a serious financial and debt crisis.

He says the company is failing to pay creditors who provide goods and services because of lack of government support.

Mr Harrington says it is extremely sad and unfortunate that while government continues to make pronouncements that it has made agriculture one of the priority economic sectors for social-economic diversification and poverty alleviation, such pronouncements will remain mere rhetoric if institutions such as NCZ are not given the necessary support.