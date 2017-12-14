Dora Siliya worst performing Minister – Tayali

Economic and Equity Party (EEP) president Chilufya Tayali has charged that Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya is the worst performing minister the agriculture sector has ever had.

Mr Tayali says Ms. Siliya has messed up the Agriculture sector in 2017.

He tells Q News that 2018 paints a gloomy picture for the country’s economy because government has failed farmers.

Mr Tayali says the agriculture sector has been a mess from the time President Lungu appointed Ms. Siliya as agriculture minister.

He has also castigated the treasury for failing to fund the FISP program on time so that the e-voucher cards can be activated enable farmers access farming inputs.