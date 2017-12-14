Chingola man kills his mother’s lover

Police in Chingola have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly killing a 49-year-old man whom he found having sex with his mother.

In a statement, Police spokesperson Esther Katongo says Danny Mushitu of Matimpa area allegedly hit Lesford Saidi of Kasompe with a brick and plank after finding the latter having carnal knowledge of his mother in his hut.

Ms Katongo says the victim whose body is lying in Nchanga hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem sustained deep cuts on the forehead, on the left eyebrow and on the upper lip.

She says the incident occurred between 12th December,2017 around 23:00 hours and 13th December,2017 at about 00:50 hours at Matimpa area, off Solwezi road in Chingola.

Ms Katongo adds that the suspect is detained in Police custody.

Meanwhile, a 35 year-old woman and her two daughters have died of suspected poisoning in Mpika district of Muchinga province while her husband is battling for his life in Michael Chilufya Sata hospital.

Ms Katongo says Manase Mbango aged 42 was found in an unconscious state while his wife identified as Fanny Bota aged 35 and their two daughters aged two (02) and three (03) were found dead.

She says this happened between 12th December, 2017 at around 19:00 hours and 13th December, 2017 at 18:00 hours at Chisowa Village, Chief Luchembe of Mpika District.

The three bodies are lying in Mpika Urban Clinic Mortuary.