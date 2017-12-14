Cavendish University launches SWAP

Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo has implored the Private Sector to be innovative in promoting quality education in higher learning institutions.

In a speech read on her behalf by Director Department of Vocational Education & Training Muzano Simumba during the official launch of Cavendish University Zambia School of Working Adult Programmes (SWAP), Professor Luo says government is filled with a sense of accomplishment that the conducive policy framework and enabling environment it has put in place to enhance access to quality tertiary education is bearing fruit.

She says Cavendish University Zambia is one of the universities that have responded swiftly by bringing on board cutting edge education technology to the education sector.

Professor Luo states that already, Cavendish University Zambia has demonstrated being a reliable contributor towards the Vision 2030, the African Union’s agenda 2063, the UN Millennium Development Goals and many other strategic national, global and international documents that enshrine the need for tertiary training by pioneering the working adult programmes and ensuring that the nation has a skilled labour force.

Speaking earlier, Cavendish University Zambia Vice Chancellor Professor Mutale Musonda says the aim of the SWAP is to extend educational opportunities to a busy working class population of students who would continue with their busy demanding personal and employment schedules.