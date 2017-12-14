HEADLINES

2017, year of political wrangles- Suzyo

Islamic Supreme Council of Zambia President Suzyo Zimba

The Islamic Supreme Council of Zambia (ISCZ) has observed that the year 2017 has been characterized by political wrangles and squabbles.

Council President Suzyo Zimba tells Q-news that this has been compounded by the failure by President Edgar Lungu and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to sit down and iron out their differences.

Mr. Zimba says this antagonism between the two leaders has somehow made people lose confidence in politicians.

He says this kind of situation should be avoided next year so that the people can regain confidence in their political leaders.

 

