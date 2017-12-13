ZCSD demands for resignation of Dora Siliya

The Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD) is demanding the resignation of Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya for allegedly failing to run the agriculture sector.

ZCSD Executive Director Lewis Mwape is disappointed with the manner the Agriculture Minister has handled the 2017/2018 farming season.

He tells Q-news that farmers are helpless, and disappointed with how the e-voucher has been handled by government.

Mr. Mwape claims the Agriculture Minister has demonstrated incompetency in the way she has handled the agriculture sector.