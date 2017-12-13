Terror lion gunned down in Siavonga

The Department of National Parks and Wildlife in Siavonga District has gunned down the lion that has been terrorizing residents for the past five months.

The same lion is believed to have killed 18 cows during the five months it has been on the loose.

And Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama has confirmed the development to Q-News via telephone that the same lion killed another cow yesterday.

Mr. Kanyama says the wildlife officers gunned the lion this morning in Hanuka village.

He has since assured residents of Siavonga that his office in collaboration with the Department of National Parks and Wildlife will continue hunting for the wild animals terrorizing people.