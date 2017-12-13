Ministry of Health extols REA

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Dr. Kennedy Malama has commended the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) for increasing access to electricity in rural parts of the country.

Dr. Malama says this will guarantee the provision of quality medical care through improved storage of drugs and vaccines.

He has told Q-news in an interview that stringent refrigeration of drugs as per World Health Organization (WHO) standard will be assured as dispensed drugs can only be appropriated once specified temperature requirements in health centers, health posts, clinics and hospitals are guaranteed.

He adds that medical staff will now be kept abreast with local, continental and international information or news developments as access to electricity improves office and household chores.

Dr Malama has further noted the imperative need for cross-sectoral interventions that facilitate smooth implementation of the 2017-2021 Seventh National Development Plan.

And Japanese Led Maternal Health Association for Aid and Relief Programme Coordinator Daisuke Kanamori has observed that electricity is crucial to addressing maternal mortality in the country.