ZAF Commander counsels officers ahead of festive season

Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Commander Lieutenant General Erick Chimese has ordered all ZAF officers not to go on leave during this festive season unless on urgent cases.

The ZAF Commander has also urged all ZAF officers to remain vigilant during this festive season.

Lieutenant General Chimese says this is in the quest to ensure that there is total security in the country during this period.

In his end of year address to the Lusaka based ZAF personnel in Chamba valley; LT GEN Chimese has described ZAF performance in the year 2017 as fair.

And LT. GEN Chimese has commended ZAF personnel for their contributions towards the attainment of their expected roles, with their units and formations recording above average in terms of performance this year.

He has told all ZAF personnel to remain vigilant and ensure that there is security in the country during the festive season.

He has further encouraged them not to overindulge in avoidable activities especially those deemed to affect their performance.

Lieutenant General has since wished the officers a productive festive season, and encouraged them to exchange, gifts with family and friends.