Pastor Reutter calls on Church to help fight against HIV/AIDS

Chreso Ministries Founder Pastor Helmut Reutter has called on leaders in the church to take a leading, inspiring and encouraging role in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Pastor Reutter says the fight against HIV/AIDs requires concerted efforts, but that church leaders who have a huge following have a big part to play in putting up initiatives and activities aimed at fighting the scourge.

Speaking during the launch of the Chreso story book in which he highlights successful treatment stories and challenges of people living with HIV/AIDS; Pastor Reutter says the scourge of HIV/AIDS is a huge giant that needs to be brought down through concerted efforts.

He notes the need for church leaders to go beyond just talking about the scourge, but also putting in place initiatives that will help those living with HIV, and come up with programs aimed at preventing the spread of the virus especially amongst the youth.

Pastor Reutter, who is also Gospel Outreach Fellowship Senior Pastor, has also noted the need for church leaders to encourage and raise awareness on adherence to anti retroviral therapy instead of misleading people to stop taking drugs in preference for prayer.

He explains that he was driven to write the book because of the increase in HIV cases and HIV related deaths in the country.

And Churches Association of Zambia (CHAZ) Programmes Director Dr Dally Menda has hailed Pastor Reutter’s efforts in the fight against HIV, encouraging other clergy to emulate his works.