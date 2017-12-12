National Health Insurance Bill to be presented to parley in February

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that the National Health Insurance Bill will be enacted into law in February next year when parliament resumes sitting.

Dr. Chilufya said this during the 11th Annual National HIV Technical Conference.

He says this is a key milestone in the quest to ensure that the country has a healthy citizenry to contribute to the economic development agenda of the nation.

And Dr. Chilufya has disclosed that the Global Fund has approved US$201 million to be used over a 3-year period to champion the fight against HIV and AIDS in Zambia.

He adds the United States government has also approved US$400 million towards the fight against the scourge.

Meanwhile during the Launch of the National Health Research Authority (NHRA) Council, Dr. Chilufya has urged the management to ensure research studies are conducted with urgency.

Speaking at the same event, US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Zambia deputy Coordinator Lungowe Mwapela noted with happiness government’s political will in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

And United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) Country Director Dr. Meadhin Tsehaiu is confident that Zambia will meet the 90-90-90 target owing to the commitment government has demonstrated.