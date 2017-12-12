Luanshya Municipal Council allocates K585, 000 to unblock drainages

The Luanshya Municipal Council has allocated K585, 000 to unblock drainages in the district following the onset of the rains.

Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda has told QTV News that the council has employed over 50 workers to help unblock the drainages in the district.

Mr. Chanda says the efforts are also aimed at reducing the rate of malaria as blocked drainages become the bleeding ground for mosquitoes.

He says the council has also intensified efforts of garbage collection as this is also another health hazard during the rainy season.