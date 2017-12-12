Late FRA payments irks farmers in Shiwang’andu District

Some farmers in Shiwang’andu District in Muchinga Province have complained that the failure by the Food Reserve Agency to pay them their money has greatly affected their preparedness for this farming season.

The farmers have complained to Q- News via telephone that since they delivered their maize to the FRA in August, they have not received anything from the agency.

One of the farmers Josephine Mumbi says she cannot make her K400 counterpart contribution towards the e-voucher card because she have not been paid for the maize she supplied to the FRA.

Ms Mumbi says she survives through farming and wonders if she will effectively participate in this farming season.

Another farmer Beatrice Nanyangwe of Mulanga village says hunger is looming in the area because of the failure by the government to pay them.

And Grace Nyondo says what the FRA has done is de-campaign President Edgar Lungu as it is showing that the government lacks seriousness in addressing issues affecting farmers in rural areas.

Meanwhile Grace Chileshe, a widow in Kalanguluka Village, says she is at pains to see how the farmers are being treated by the government over their hard earned money.

The farmers have since appealed to President Lungu to intervene in the matter.