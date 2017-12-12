HRC commends govt for adopting Criminalization of Torture in Zambia Bill

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has commended Government for adopting the Criminalization of Torture in Zambia Bill during the Cabinet meeting held on 4th December, 2017.

In a statement availed to Q-News, Commission spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya says the adoption of the Criminalization of Torture Bill in Zambia is a landmark decision towards enhanced protection of the right to freedom from torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment in line with national, regional and international human rights laws.

Mr. Muleya says the Criminalization of torture in Zambia will give legal effect to Article 15 of the Zambian Constitution and domesticate the 1984 United Nations Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment which Zambia ratified in 1998.

He says the commission is hopeful that there will be no wavering commitment towards presenting the Bill to Parliament for enactment during the Second Session of the 12th National Assembly in 2018.

Mr Muleya says the commission further calls on members of parliament to unanimously support the government efforts to enact the Anti-Torture law.