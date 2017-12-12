Central province PF Youths give Pilato 48hrs ultimatum

Patriotic Front (PF) youths in central province have given controversial satirical musician Chama Fumba 48 hours in which to withdraw his latest satirical song purportedly demining President Edgar Lungu.

PF central province youth Chairperson Moses Chilando tells Q-News that the party has no problem with anyone holding President Lungu or any other party official accountable for their actions, but has problems with those who want to insult the head of state at will.

Mr. Chilando says even though Mr. Fumba does not like President Lungu, there should be better ways of addressing issues than insulting him.

He has calls on members of the public including the church to condemn contaminated social media commentary aimed at insulting and ridiculing leaders in the country.

Mr Chilando says the song in question is insulting, provocative,degrading and outside the confines of one’s entitlement to freedom of expression.