Six serious injured in bus accident

SIX people have been seriously injured after a Zambia-Malawi bus registration number 1972 overturned at Chitemalesa area on the Great East road today.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo says 53 other passengers sustained slight injuries.

Ms Katongo says the accident happened at about 05:30 hours this morning after the bus which was being driven by Kombe Kalonga of Lusaka failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed.

She says of the seriously injured, three were rushed to trhe University Teaching Hospital with the other three being rushed to Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital.

Ms Katongo adds that 53 other passengers who sustained slight injuries are being treated at Chongwe district hospital.