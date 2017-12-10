Unknown man found dead in Lusaka’s Kamwala south

A man has been found dead in Lusaka’s kamwala south and dumped in the Bombay drainage which is under construction in the area.

Residents in the area have told the QTV news crew which rushed to the scene that the body was discovered in the morning.

They are appealing to the police in the area to intensify security.

Some have also appealed to the millennium challenge account to expedite the construction, of the drainage, to avoid such incidences in future.

By broadcast time, police had not yet retrieved the body from the drainage.